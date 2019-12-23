Markets
Monday's ETF Movers: SIL, IDLV

In trading on Monday, the Silver Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Hecla Mining, up about 8.2% and shares of Coeur Mining, up about 8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF, off about 2.8% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Telefonica, lower by about 1.4%, and shares of Sun Life Financial, lower by about 1% on the day.

