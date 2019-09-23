Markets
Monday's ETF Movers: SIL, CWI

In trading on Monday, the Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Endeavour Silver (EXK), up about 8.4% and shares of Coeur Mining (CDE), up about 7.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI), down about 33.5% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA), lower by about 3.9%, and shares of 58.com (WUBA), lower by about 3.7% on the day.

