In trading on Monday, the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Campbell Soup, up about 3.8% and shares of Church & Dwight, up about 3.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, down about 7.4% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Coinbase Global, lower by about 13.7%, and shares of Mercadolibre, lower by about 13.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: RHS, ARKW

