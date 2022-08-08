Markets
PLL

Monday's ETF Movers: REMX, SMH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, the Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Piedmont Lithium (PLL), up about 9.3% and shares of Livent (LTHM), up about 5.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Semiconductor ETF (SMH), down about 3% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Nvidia (NVDA), lower by about 8.8%, and shares of Marvell Technology (MRVL), lower by about 5.4% on the day.

Monday's ETF Movers: REMX, SMH
VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: REMX, SMH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PLL LTHM NVDA MRVL SMH REMX

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular