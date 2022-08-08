In trading on Monday, the Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Piedmont Lithium (PLL), up about 9.3% and shares of Livent (LTHM), up about 5.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Semiconductor ETF (SMH), down about 3% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Nvidia (NVDA), lower by about 8.8%, and shares of Marvell Technology (MRVL), lower by about 5.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: REMX, SMH

