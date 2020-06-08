Monday's ETF Movers: REM, GXC

In trading on Monday, the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 8.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, up about 98.1% and shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital, up about 68.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— China ETF, off about 1.2% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Luckin Coffee, lower by about 9.5%, and shares of SOHU.COM, lower by about 7% on the day.

