Monday's ETF Movers: PTH, COPX

In trading on Monday, the Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Bionano Genomics, up about 25.5% and shares of Anavex Life Sciences, up about 12.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Copper Miners ETF, off about 2.7% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Hudbay Minerals, lower by about 5.1%, and shares of Southern Copper, lower by about 4.6% on the day.

