Monday's ETF Movers: PSI, ARKG

In trading on Monday, the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Nova, up about 6.6% and shares of Axcelis Technologies, up about 5.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, down about 3.3% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Fate Therapeutics, lower by about 9%, and shares of Invitae, lower by about 8.4% on the day.

