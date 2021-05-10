Monday's ETF Movers: PICK, PSI

In trading on Monday, the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Southern Copper, up about 8.9% and shares of United States Steel, up about 6.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF, off about 3.3% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Sitime, lower by about 8.1%, and shares of Brooks Automation, lower by about 7.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.