Monday's ETF Movers: PEJ, BBH

In trading on Monday, the Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Skywest, up about 9.9% and shares of Life Time Group Holdings, up about 9.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Biotech ETF, down about 3.2% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Biontech, lower by about 17.1%, and shares of Moderna, lower by about 14.7% on the day.

