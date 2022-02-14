In trading on Monday, the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Rivian Automotive, up about 11.5% and shares of Bloom Energy, up about 7.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the The Energy Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF, down about 2.7% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of APA, lower by about 5.2%, and shares of Marathon Oil, lower by about 3.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: PBW, XLE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.