In trading on Monday, the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Heliogen (HLGN), up about 23.2% and shares of Energy Vault Holdings (NRGV), up about 13.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM), off about 4.6% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Orchid Island Capital (ORC), lower by about 3.7%, and shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR), lower by about 3.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: PBW, REM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.