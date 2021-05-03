Monday's ETF Movers: OIH, WCLD

In trading on Monday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Propetro Holding, up about 9.2% and shares of Baker Hughes, up about 7.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF, down about 2.1% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Bigcommerce Holdings, lower by about 5.7%, and shares of Sumo Logic, lower by about 5.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.