Monday's ETF Movers: OIH, WCLD

In trading on Monday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 8.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Oil States International, up about 14.3% and shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, up about 13.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF, off about 0.5% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Sprout Social, lower by about 10.3%, and shares of Zoom Video Communications, lower by about 3.7% on the day.

