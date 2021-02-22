Monday's ETF Movers: OIH, TAN

In trading on Monday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Patterson-uti Energy, up about 9.7% and shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, up about 9.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF, off about 6.1% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Sunpower), lower by about 9.8%, and shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, lower by about 8.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.