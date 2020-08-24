Monday's ETF Movers: OIH, PTH

In trading on Monday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Transocean, up about 15.3% and shares of Nabors Industries, up about 15.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF, down about 4.3% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, lower by about 19.8%, and shares of Novavax, lower by about 12.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.