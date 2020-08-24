Markets
RIG

Monday's ETF Movers: OIH, PTH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
In trading on Monday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Transocean, up about 15.3% and shares of Nabors Industries, up about 15.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF, down about 4.3% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, lower by about 19.8%, and shares of Novavax, lower by about 12.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RIG NBR SRNE NVAX PTH OIH

