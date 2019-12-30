Markets
Monday's ETF Movers: OIH, MLPA

In trading on Monday, the Oil Services ETF (OIH) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Valaris (VAL), up about 12.5% and shares of McDermott International (MDR), up about 9.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the MLP ETF (MLPA), off about 1.3% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of TC Pipelines (TCP), lower by about 2.7%, and shares of Western Midstream Partners (WES), lower by about 2.5% on the day.

