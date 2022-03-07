In trading on Monday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 10.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Oil States International, up about 29.3% and shares of Transocean, up about 21.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Lithium ETF, off about 3.8% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Ultralife, lower by about 4.8%, and shares of Johnson Controls International, lower by about 2.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: OIH, LIT

