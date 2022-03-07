Markets
OIS

Monday's ETF Movers: OIH, LIT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 10.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Oil States International, up about 29.3% and shares of Transocean, up about 21.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Lithium ETF, off about 3.8% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Ultralife, lower by about 4.8%, and shares of Johnson Controls International, lower by about 2.6% on the day.

Monday's ETF Movers: OIH, LIT
VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: OIH, LIT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OIS RIG ULBI JCI LIT OIH

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular