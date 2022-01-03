Monday's ETF Movers: OIH, ITB

In trading on Monday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Transocean, up about 12.1% and shares of Oil States International, up about 9.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, down about 2.8% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Sherwin-williams, lower by about 4.4%, and shares of Century Communities, lower by about 3.8% on the day.

