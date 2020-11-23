Monday's ETF Movers: OIH, GDXJ

In trading on Monday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 7.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Transocean, up about 17.8% and shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, up about 16.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, off about 3.8% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Sulliden Mining Capital, lower by about 8.3%, and shares of Harmony Gold Mining, lower by about 7.1% on the day.

