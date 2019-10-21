Monday's ETF Movers: OIH, GDXJ

In trading on Monday, the Oil Services ETF (OIH) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of RPC (RES), up about 9.5% and shares of Halliburton (HAL), up about 7.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), down about 2.3% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Sulliden Mining (SMC.CA), lower by about 6.2%, and shares of Iamgold (IAG), lower by about 4.4% on the day.

