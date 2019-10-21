Markets
RES

Monday's ETF Movers: OIH, GDXJ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, the Oil Services ETF (OIH) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of RPC (RES), up about 9.5% and shares of Halliburton (HAL), up about 7.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), down about 2.3% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Sulliden Mining (SMC.CA), lower by about 6.2%, and shares of Iamgold (IAG), lower by about 4.4% on the day.

Monday's ETF Movers: OIH, GDXJ
VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: OIH, GDXJ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RES HAL IAG GDXJ OIH

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular