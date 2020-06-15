Monday's ETF Movers: MLPX, IYE

In trading on Monday, the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of EQM Midstream Partners, up about 16.1% and shares of Antero Midstream, up about 12.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Energy ETF, down about 3.1% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Core Laboratories, lower by about 15.3%, and shares of Noble Energy, lower by about 4.6% on the day.

