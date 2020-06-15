Markets
EQM

Monday's ETF Movers: MLPX, IYE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of EQM Midstream Partners, up about 16.1% and shares of Antero Midstream, up about 12.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Energy ETF, down about 3.1% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Core Laboratories, lower by about 15.3%, and shares of Noble Energy, lower by about 4.6% on the day.

Monday's ETF Movers: MLPX, IYE
VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: MLPX, IYE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EQM AM CLB NBL IYE MLPX

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular