Monday's ETF Movers: MLPA, ITB

In trading on Monday, the MLP ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Plains All American Pipeline, up about 12% and shares of Western Midstream Partners, up about 6.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, down about 4.8% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Century Communities, lower by about 14.5%, and shares of LGI Homes, lower by about 12% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.