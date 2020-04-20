Markets
Monday's ETF Movers: MLPA, ILF

In trading on Monday, the MLP ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of EQM Midstream Partners, up about 11.3% and shares of MPLX, up about 9.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Latin America 40 ETF, down about 2.4% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Banco Bradesco, lower by about 4.2%, and shares of Vale, lower by about 3.4% on the day.

