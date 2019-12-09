Monday's ETF Movers: MLPA, IHI

In trading on Monday, the MLP ETF (MLPA) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of EQM Midstream Partners (EQM), up about 3.7% and shares of Western Midstream Partners (WES), up about 3.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI), down about 1.1% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Abiomed (ABMD), lower by about 3.8%, and shares of Penumbra (PEN), lower by about 3.1% on the day.

