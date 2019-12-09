Markets
EQM

Monday's ETF Movers: MLPA, IHI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, the MLP ETF (MLPA) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of EQM Midstream Partners (EQM), up about 3.7% and shares of Western Midstream Partners (WES), up about 3.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI), down about 1.1% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Abiomed (ABMD), lower by about 3.8%, and shares of Penumbra (PEN), lower by about 3.1% on the day.

Monday's ETF Movers: MLPA, IHI
VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: MLPA, IHI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EQM WES ABMD PEN IHI MLPA

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular