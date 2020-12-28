Monday's ETF Movers: LIT, WCLD

In trading on Monday, the Lithium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tesla, up about 1.1% and shares of Albemarle, up about 1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF, off about 2.3% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Cloudflare, lower by about 6.5%, and shares of Avalara, lower by about 5.1% on the day.

