Monday's ETF Movers: LIT, RWR

In trading on Monday, the Lithium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tesla, up about 4.1% and shares of Johnson Controls International, up about 0.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— Dow Jones— REIT ETF, off about 1.7% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Mack-cali Realty, lower by about 8%, and shares of RPT Realty, lower by about 4.9% on the day.

