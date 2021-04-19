Monday's ETF Movers: LIT, PBW

In trading on Monday, the Lithium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Albemarle, up about 3.8% and shares of Ultralife, up about 0.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, down about 3.4% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Quantumscape, lower by about 11.8%, and shares of Arcimoto, lower by about 11.4% on the day.

