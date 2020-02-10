Markets

Monday's ETF Movers: LIT, OIH

In trading on Monday, the Lithium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Lithium Americas, up about 12% and shares of Tesla, up about 2.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, off about 1.9% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling, lower by about 10.9%, and shares of Valaris, lower by about 9.6% on the day.

