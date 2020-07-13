Monday's ETF Movers: LIT, MLPA

In trading on Monday, the Lithium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 6.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tesla, up about 14.1% and shares of Albemarle, up about 5.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the MLP ETF, off about 2.4% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Genesis Energy, lower by about 5.1%, and shares of Nustar Energy, lower by about 3.7% on the day.

