Monday's ETF Movers: LIT, GDXJ

In trading on Monday, the Lithium ETF (LIT) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tesla (TSLA), up about 8.6% and shares of Albemarle (ALB), up about 4.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), down about 2.7% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of McEwen Mining (MUX), lower by about 6%, and shares of Centerra Gold (CG.CA), lower by about 5.2% on the day.

