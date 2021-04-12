Monday's ETF Movers: KRE, URA

In trading on Monday, the SPDR— S&P— Regional Banking ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Silvergate Capital, up about 4.1% and shares of Customers Bancorp, up about 4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Uranium ETF, off about 3.4% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Fission Uranium, lower by about 7.6%, and shares of Denison Mines, lower by about 6.2% on the day.

