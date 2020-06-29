Monday's ETF Movers: KRE, SKYY

In trading on Monday, the SPDR— S&P— Regional Banking ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Great Western Bancorp, up about 9.6% and shares of Ameris Bancorp, up about 9.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF, off about 1% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Fastly, lower by about 8.8%, and shares of Cloudera, lower by about 5.6% on the day.

