Monday's ETF Movers: KRE, SIL

In trading on Monday, the SPDR— S&P— Regional Banking ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 14.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of ZION, up about 22.8% and shares of Signature Bank, up about 22.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Silver Miners ETF, off about 8.1% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Coeur Mining, lower by about 14.2%, and shares of Alamos Gold, lower by about 10.4% on the day.

