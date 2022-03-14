Monday's ETF Movers: KBWB, CQQQ

In trading on Monday, the Invesco KBW Bank ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Regions Financial, up about 5.8% and shares of Northern Trust, up about 5.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, off about 6.1% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, lower by about 43.9%, and shares of Zhihu, lower by about 25.8% on the day.

