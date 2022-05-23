In trading on Monday, the Invesco KBW Bank ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of JP Morgan Chase, up about 7.1% and shares of Citigroup, up about 6.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Innovation ETF, off about 0.5% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Roblox, lower by about 4.1%, and shares of Roku, lower by about 3.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: KBWB, ARKK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.