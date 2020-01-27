Markets
Monday's ETF Movers: ITB, OIH

In trading on Monday, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of D.R. Horton (DHI), up about 2.6% and shares of PulteGroup (PHM), up about 1.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF (OIH), down about 3.8% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Transocean (RIG), lower by about 6.9%, and shares of Noble (NE), lower by about 5.8% on the day.

Most Popular