Monday's ETF Movers: ITB, ICLN

In trading on Monday, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Century Communities up about 3.4% and shares of Topbuild up about 3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF off about 3.1% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Companhia Energ—tica de Minas Gerais, lower by about 4.7%, and shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia, lower by about 4.6% on the day.

