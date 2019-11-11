Markets
Monday's ETF Movers: ITB, CQQQ

In trading on Monday, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of NVR, up about 3.5% and shares of Century Communities, up about 2.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, down about 1.6% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Weibo, lower by about 3.2%, and shares of Baidu, lower by about 2.6% on the day.

