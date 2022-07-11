In trading on Monday, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Taylor Morrison Home, up about 1.8% and shares of Green Brick Partners, up about 1.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, off about 6.2% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Twitter, lower by about 8.2%, and shares of Genius Sports, lower by about 8.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: ITB, ARKW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.