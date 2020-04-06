Monday's ETF Movers: ITB, AOK

In trading on Monday, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 12.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of LGI Homes, up about 22.3% and shares of Installed Building Products, up about 21.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, up about 1.6% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Gannett, lower by about 17.1% on the day.

