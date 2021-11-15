Monday's ETF Movers: ITA, LIT

In trading on Monday, the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, up about 5.6% and shares of Boeing, up about 5.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Lithium ETF, off about 3.2% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Tesla, lower by about 4.5%, and shares of Lithium Americas, lower by about 3.7% on the day.

