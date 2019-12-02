Monday's ETF Movers: ILF, PSJ

In trading on Monday, the iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Vale (VALE), up about 3.3% and shares of Embraer (ERJ), up about 2.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ), down about 2.2% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of The Trade Desk (TTD), lower by about 13.2%, and shares of Zoom Video Communications (ZM), lower by about 7.1% on the day.

