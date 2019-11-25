Monday's ETF Movers: IJT, GDX

In trading on Monday, the iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.6% on the day. A components of that ETF showing particular strength was shares of The Medicines up about 22.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Gold Miners ETF, down about 1.3% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Kirkland Lake Gold, lower by about 16%, and shares of Mcewen Mining, lower by about 6.1% on the day.

