Monday's ETF Movers: IHI, GDXJ

In trading on Monday, the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT), up about 2.7% and shares of Angiodynamics (ANGO), up about 2.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), off about 3.8% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO.CA), lower by about 9.4%, and shares of Silvercorp Metals (SVM.CA), lower by about 9.2% on the day.

