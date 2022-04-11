Markets
Monday's ETF Movers: IHAK, XBI

In trading on Monday, the iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings, up about 29.1% and shares of Ping Identity Holding, up about 7.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF, down about 3.3% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of C4 Therapeutics, lower by about 19.6%, and shares of Nurix Therapeutics, lower by about 13.6% on the day.

