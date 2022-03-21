In trading on Monday, the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of PBF Energy, up about 8.7% and shares of Marathon Oil, up about 6.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, down about 4.7% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Zhihu, lower by about 14.4%, and shares of Bilibili, lower by about 12.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: IEO, CQQQ

