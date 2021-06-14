Monday's ETF Movers: ICLN, URA

In trading on Monday, the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tpi Composites, up about 4.7% and shares of Azure Power Global, up about 4.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Uranium ETF, down about 7% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Nexgen Energy, lower by about 12.2%, and shares of Cameco, lower by about 11.6% on the day.

