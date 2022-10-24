Monday's ETF Movers: IAT, MCHI

In trading on Monday, the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Western Alliance (WAL), up about 6.9% and shares of Keycorp (KEY), up about 5.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI), off about 9.9% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Pinduoduo (PDD), lower by about 25.6%, and shares of Kanzhun (BZ), lower by about 24% on the day.

