Monday's ETF Movers: GXC, ARKW

November 14, 2022 — 12:04 pm EST

In trading on Monday, the SPDR S&P China ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Miniso Group Holding, up about 25.6% and shares of Full Truck Alliance, up about 10.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, down about 2.6% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of 2U, lower by about 9.6%, and shares of Vuzix, lower by about 7.2% on the day.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
