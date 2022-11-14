In trading on Monday, the SPDR S&P China ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Miniso Group Holding, up about 25.6% and shares of Full Truck Alliance, up about 10.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, down about 2.6% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of 2U, lower by about 9.6%, and shares of Vuzix, lower by about 7.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: GXC, ARKW

