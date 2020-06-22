Monday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, PID

In trading on Monday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of China Gold, up about 16.1% and shares of Alexco Resources, up about 8.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF, down about 1.7% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Bancolombia, lower by about 5%, and shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, lower by about 3.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.